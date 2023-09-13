Rain

Rain falls on a windshield near Harker Heights on Wednesday morning.

 Jacob Brooks | Herald

After a hot, dry summer, substantial rain was falling over the Killeen area Wednesday morning, and more precipitation is on the way.

There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m., in Killeen Wednesday, with a high near 86 — much lower than the temperatures of 100 or more that were commonplace this summer — the driest and one the hottest on record.

jbrooks@kdhnews.com

