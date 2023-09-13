After a hot, dry summer, substantial rain was falling over the Killeen area Wednesday morning, and more precipitation is on the way.
There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m., in Killeen Wednesday, with a high near 86 — much lower than the temperatures of 100 or more that were commonplace this summer — the driest and one the hottest on record.
Rain chances increase to 80% on Thursday and 70% on Friday, with scattered thunderstorms and more rain expected through Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are also expected to stay below 90 through the week, with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the 60s and 70s.
From June through August, 2023 was the second-hottest summer on record — second only to 2011 — according to Jason Dunn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
For the three-month period, the average temperature was 87.9. In 2011 it was 88.2. Dunn explained that the average temperature factors the high and low temperature throughout the day.
The average high temperature throughout the summer registered at 100.3 degrees, just shy of the 101.2 average during 2011.
The average overnight low temperature this summer was also the second warmest on record. This year’s average low measured 75.5, while it was 76.2 in 2010.
