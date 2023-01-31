UPDATE, 10 A.M.: There was a rollover accident in the 9600 block of Trimmier Road, according to police scanner traffic.
Killeen police have responded to 10 additional accidents during the period from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to KPD.
UPDATE, 9:30 a.m.: The intersection at West Stan Schlueter Loop and Bunny Trail which usually fills with water during heavy rains, became a slick slushy corner for drivers to navigate.
At 8:30 a.m. Killeen Police Department posted a warning on their Facebook page about ice accumulating on State Highway 195 in south Killeen causing vehicles to spin off the roadway. The post asked motorists to avoid commuting on SH 195, if possible.
At 8:45 a.m. KPD posted about a rollover accident on westbound I-14 saying that conditions on highways were icy. Officer Bascom with KPD advised that the hill approaching Splawn Ranch Road on Highway 195 was completely icy and not passable. He cautioned drivers to seek alternate roads.
“If at all possible, just stay home, stay off the roads,” Bascom said.
Bascom said the City of Killeen is working to treat all major intersections early as conditions are expected to deteriorate later Tuesday and overnight.
UPDATE, 9:16 a.m.: Copperas Cove police say there is black ice all throughout town and are urging those who need to be on the road to drive carefully.
Police also closed a number of streets due to the icy conditions. Those roads are:
- Hillside Street
- Pecan Cove
- Ogletree Pass
- Ash Street
- Colorado Drive
- Freedom Lane
- Mueller Street
- Bonnie Lane/Dryden Avenue
- North Seventh Street/Geri Drive
UPDATE, 9:07 a.m.: Killeen ISD has announced it will be closed Wednesday.
"Due to the freezing temperatures forecasted today and tomorrow, icy road conditions, and the uncertainty of power outages, Killeen ISD campuses and buildings will remain closed on Wednesday, February 1, 2023," the district said in an email. "We understand that making this decision affects our employees, families, and our community; however, we feel it is the best decision to ensure the safety of all."
All extracurricular activities scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday will be rescheduled later.
UPDATE, 7:59 a.m.: Fort Hood is closing Tuesday due to "continued freezing weather," officials said shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday.
"Due to continued freezing weather, the Fort Hood Senior Commander has authorized the closure of Fort Hood until further notice," Fort Hood said in a news release. "Meadows Child Development Center will remain open for mission essential personnel. The Carl R. Darnall Medical Center is closed except for the emergency room. All commissaries and Exchange facilities are closed."
Patches of ice were observed on area roads in the Killeen-Fort Hood area Tuesday morning, and police are cautioning residents to stay off the roads if possible.
A Killeen Police Department officer, speaking on Facebook Live before dawn Tuesday morning, said ice was seen on parts of W.S. Young Drive, where a bridge in north Killeen is also closed due to weather.
The city also announced early Tuesday that “all City of Killeen facilities” are closed Tuesday due to “worsening weather conditions.”
As weather officials on Monday warned of freezing rain and icy conditions on Monday, Killeen ISD and other school districts said classes have been canceled Tuesday.
Copperas Cove, Belton, Temple, Florence, Lampasas and Gatesville school districts also canceled school on Tuesday.
Fort Hood leadership canceled morning physical training Tuesday, and told soldiers to report to work at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The Herald observed some icy patches on Interstate 14 and the I-14 access road in Killeen around 7 a.m. Tuesday. Light traffic was seen on the interstate between Killeen and Temple at that time. No car accidents were observed.
A winter weather warning is in effect until Thursday, and weather officials are expecting freezing rain and ice accumulation in the area today.
This article will be updated throughout the day Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.