Update, 12:23 p.m.: Army officials have reopened outbound lanes of Fort Hood's main gate for regular traffic.

"Earlier today, at the request of Bell County officials, the Main Gate outbound traffic was closed so law enforcement officers could respond to multiple accidents in that area. Motorists were still able exit post via the Mayborn Gate," Fort Hood officials said in a news release. "Motorists are cautioned to drive slowly due to the hazardous road conditions."

