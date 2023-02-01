Update, 12:23 p.m.: Army officials have reopened outbound lanes of Fort Hood's main gate for regular traffic.
"Earlier today, at the request of Bell County officials, the Main Gate outbound traffic was closed so law enforcement officers could respond to multiple accidents in that area. Motorists were still able exit post via the Mayborn Gate," Fort Hood officials said in a news release. "Motorists are cautioned to drive slowly due to the hazardous road conditions."
Update, 11:40 a.m.: Here is the latest on the winter weather in the Killeen-Fort Hood area:
According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will hold around at or just below freezing most of the day with bouts of freezing rain continuing. At 11:40 a.m., the temperature was 28 in Killeen.
National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Dunn said ice accumulation will continue throughout the day and should be 0.1 to 0.3 inches.
“Tuesday’s ‘white stuff’ was not snow,” according to Dunn, referring to white sleet that covered most of Killeen about 5 p.m. Tuesday. “The Killeen area experienced periods of sleet and freezing rain.”
The difference, according to meteorologists, is that sleet will hit the ground already frozen and freezing rain is liquid that will freeze after it hits the ground.
Freezing rain will continue throughout the overnight hours, switching to mostly rain by 9 a.m. Thursday. The high temperature for Thursday is expected to reach 41 by mid-afternoon.
“With Thursday’s warmer temperatures predicted, primarily west of the I-35 corridor, there should be no accumulations of ice,” Dunn said.
“The winter storm warning and the ice storm warning will probably be allowed to expire by mid-morning Thursday, depending on conditions,” Dunn said.
Thursday night, rain chances are predicted at 20% before 7 p.m. With clearing skies and an overnight low around 32. Winds will still come from the north at 10-15 mph and gust as high as 20 mph
According to NWS, skies will clear Friday morning and become sunny with a high temperature predicted to be near 51.
The low overnight is predicted to be 30 degrees but once winds turn around and come in from the south at 5 to 15 mph after midnight, temperatures will begin to warm.
Mostly sunny conditions Saturday will lead to a high near 55. Partly cloudy conditions will continue overnight with a low around 40.
Sunday temperatures will continue to warm with a high expected to be near 64 under sunny skies with calmer south, southwest winds. The low will be around 47, giving way to warmer temperatures Monday.
NWS predicts a high on Monday to be near 68 under partly sunny skies with a low overnight of 53.
Tuesday brings the area’s next chance for rain with a 30% chance under mostly cloudy skies and a high near 64.
UPDATE, 10:04 a.m.: Killeen police posted this on Facebook about an exit closure: "The eastbound lanes on the access road leading up to Willow Springs Road (exit 128) is temporarily closed until the road conditions improve. Please find alternate routes."
Many Killeen streets are covered in ice Wednesday morning, causing dangerous driving conditions.
After freezing rain fell late Tuesday and overnight, many residential and bigger streets were covered in a sheet of ice by Wednesday morning.
Multiple accidents have been reported in the area, including a jack-knifed 18-wheeler on Interstate 35 in Belton Wednesday morning.
Interstate 14 between Nolanville and Killeen was visibly in better condition than many residential streets. Light traffic was seen on I-14, driving cautiously.
Central Texas Expressway, the I-14 access road, was also icy.
With more freezing rain expected, a winter storm warning for the Killeen-Fort Hood area is in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday.
Area school districts canceled classes Tuesday and Wednesday, and many government offices, including Fort Hood, are closed.
Trash service
Trash service in Copperas Cove is impacted for the rest of the week due to the temporary closure of the Temple landfill. In Copperas Cove, Areas 3, 4 and 5 will be collected Thursday, while Areas 6, 7 and 8 will be collected Friday.
In Killeen, Tuesday routes have moved to Thursday; Thursday routes will move to Friday; and Friday routes will move to Saturday.
In Harker Heights, Waste Management will not be running trash services Wednesday.
Wednesday's missed routes will be picked up on Thursday, Thursday's missed routes will be picked up on Friday, and routes missed Tuesday and Friday will be picked up on Saturday.
This article will be updated throughout the day with more road and weather reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.