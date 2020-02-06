A light snow was reported overnight in parts of Bell County, including Belton and Temple, where cars and grassy areas were covered with the white stuff this morning.
Snow flurries were reported overnight in Killeen, but there was little evidence of it this morning as temperatures hovered around 30 degrees.
At the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton late Wednesday night, some students built a snowman.
The weather is going to warm up today, melting the light snow in the Killeen-Temple area.
Today will be sunny with a high temperature of 49 degrees and the low tonight will be 33. High temperatures will be 66 and 67 degrees on Friday and Saturday respectively and the lows will be 36 and 50 degrees.
Conditions will be sunny and clear through midday Sunday before a 40% chance of rain comes into Killeen Sunday night and into Monday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.