Today looks like mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the high 80s, but rain may show on Memorial Day weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Saturday there is a 30% chance in the afternoon with a high near 87. Saturday night is showing possible rain at 30% and a low of 71.
NWS meteorologist Matt Stalley said the weekend and into next week rain would be sporadic with scattered storms.
Sunday is showing partly sunny skies at a high of 86 and a 50% chance of rain throughout the day and evening. Sunday night temps are showing around 68 with possible rain.
Memorial Day is showing mostly cloudy skies and 60% chance of rain with a high near 83 and low around 66.
The remaining forecast shows:
- Tuesday: 50% chance of rain; High: 82, Low: 66
- Wednesday: 40% chance of rain; High: 83
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.