A system could bring some thunderstorms and cooler temperatures this week, setting up the region for a chilly and stormy start to November.
Accuweather is currently tracking a midweek storm which it says could bring storms, heavy rain and flash flooding to parts of the area. Forecasters said they were expecting the system to “organize” overnight Tuesday night into Wednesday morning around Central Texas, according to Accuweather.
The heaviest rains, however, are predicted to be seen in the Houston and Austin areas, Accuweather said in an article Tuesday.
According to the National Weather Service, there was a 60% chance of showers overnight Tuesday, and 90% chance Wednesday. Rain is also likely Wednesday night.
High temperatures for Killeen will hover around the mid-50’s for Wednesday and Thursday before warming back up this weekend and parts of next week into the mid to upper 70s. Lows are expected to be around 40.
