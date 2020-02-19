It's been a wet morning in the Killeen area, and that won't likely change for the rest of the day or night.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a 90% chance of rain during the day and 100% tonight.
Expect "showers before noon, then rain after noon. High near 48," according to the weather service's website. "New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible."
More rain is expected tonight: three-quarters to 1 inch possible.
Thursday should also be cloudy, with a 40% chance of rain, and high temperatures staying the 40s.
The low is expected to drop to 34 overnight Thursday, as things clear up Friday with a high of 50 and mostly sunny weather.
