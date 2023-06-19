One thing is clear on the National Weather Service’s forecast webpage for the Killeen-Fort Cavazos area: It’s very hot out there.
However, the weather service has another word for the heat — “oppressive.”
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
One thing is clear on the National Weather Service’s forecast webpage for the Killeen-Fort Cavazos area: It’s very hot out there.
However, the weather service has another word for the heat — “oppressive.”
Oppressive to the tune of 106 degrees; that’s the high forecast for Tuesday in Killeen.
On Monday, the high reached 102 degrees around 4 p.m., with a “heat index” of 113 degrees.
“The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature,” according to the weather service. “This has important considerations for the human body’s comfort.”
Tuesday’s heat index is expected to reach 117, according to the forecast.
“Oppressive heat and humidity will continue through at least Wednesday,” according to the weather service’s website, which indicated there was an excessive heat warning in effect Monday. “There is a low chance of thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday nights.”
The weather services put those chances at about 20%, as of late Monday.
The high for Killeen on Wednesday is expected to be 102, followed by 98 on Thursday.
Triple-digit highs are expected back this weekend.
jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.