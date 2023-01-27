WEATHER Graphic

The Texas Department of Transportation on Monday will start “pretreatment operations” on highways in the Killeen-Fort Hood area as a possible “mix of sub-freezing temperatures and precipitation” is in the forecast, TxDOT officials said in a news release Friday.

“TxDOT maintenance crews will be mobilized” to pretreat interstates 14 and 35 and other highways in Central Texas with a “brine solution that lowers the freezing point of the moisture on a roadway’s surface, which can help keep ice from forming,” according to the release.

