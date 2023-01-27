The Texas Department of Transportation on Monday will start “pretreatment operations” on highways in the Killeen-Fort Hood area as a possible “mix of sub-freezing temperatures and precipitation” is in the forecast, TxDOT officials said in a news release Friday.
“TxDOT maintenance crews will be mobilized” to pretreat interstates 14 and 35 and other highways in Central Texas with a “brine solution that lowers the freezing point of the moisture on a roadway’s surface, which can help keep ice from forming,” according to the release.
A cold front with rain chances is expected to move into the Killeen-Fort Hood area late Monday.
On Tuesday night and Wednesday, there is a 50% chance of showers with a low of 33, according to the National Weather Service.
“Elevated structures such as bridges and overpasses experience freezing temperatures first,” according to TxDOT, which shared other tips if
wintry weather hits the area:
• If you can, avoid unnecessary travel
• Increase your following distance between you and the vehicle in front of you
• Be extra cautious on bridges, overpasses, ramps, turns and shaded areas
• Do not use cruise control or lane assist
To get updates on weather conditions, drivers can call 1 -800-452-9292 or go to DriveTexas.org.
