The warm weather is expected to continue this week in the Killeen area.
Today should see partly sunny skies, with a high near 83 and a 30 percent chance of rain during the overnight hours with a low around 65, according to the National Weather Service.
Rain and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday, according to the weather service. The chance of rain is 70% and the temperature could reach 80. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 58.
Sunny skies will return Thursday with a high near 83 and a low around 64, but it will be windy, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday will be sunny and hot, as the high is expected to reach 87, with temperatures cooling down overnight and a low of around 59.
Saturday will be sunny and cooler with a high near 78. Evening skies will be clear with a low around 53.
Sunday is expected to be sunny and warm with a high near 80.
