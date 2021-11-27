Warmer and dryer weather is on the way after the Killeen area experienced a wet and very fall-like rainy day Saturday.
Temperatures will take a hike up into the mid 60’s for Sunday following temperatures in the 50’s and high 40’s Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Rain was expected to be out of the area by late Saturday.
As for the rest of the work week, NWS Meteorologist Matt Bishop said conditions will remain quite clear with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will reach the 70’s.
As we head into the weekend, Bishop said to expect much of the same conditions experienced during the week, with lows in the 50’s and highs in the 70’s.
LAKE LEVELS
Stillhouse Hollow lake’s level was about 1.3 feet below its normal level of 622 feet Saturday, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Belton Lake’s was about 2 feet below its normal level of 594 feet.
