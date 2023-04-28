UPDATE, 3:46 p.m.: "Residents should take cover immediately and ensure they have flashlights, candles, a weather radio, as well as ensure a tornado shelter is ready (tub, interior closet, etc.)," Killeen city officials posted online.
Weather Alert: Tornado reported on North Fort Hood
- Staff Report
"Please make sure you have a way to stay informed. Sign up for our #CodeRed alerts on our Emergency Management webpage at www.KilleenTexas.gov/OEM (http://bit.ly/KilleenEAlerts) so you're always prepared. Stay tuned to your local weather forecasts and the National Weather Service for the latest weather information for your specific area.
