Tornado Warning

UPDATE, 3:46 p.m.: "Residents should take cover immediately and ensure they have flashlights, candles, a weather radio, as well as ensure a tornado shelter is ready (tub, interior closet, etc.)," Killeen city officials posted online.

"Please make sure you have a way to stay informed. Sign up for our #CodeRed alerts on our Emergency Management webpage at www.KilleenTexas.gov/OEM (http://bit.ly/KilleenEAlerts) so you're always prepared. Stay tuned to your local weather forecasts and the National Weather Service for the latest weather information for your specific area.
0
0
3
1
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.