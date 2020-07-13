The high temperature Monday was 106, and Killeen-area residents who work outside have been bearing the heat.
Gary Young, deputy fire chief of Copperas Cove said that the department prepares for these kinds of temperatures earlier in the year.
“It does not happen overnight,” he said. “We work to acclimate ourselves to the warmer temperatures by working outdoors in order to prepare ourselves for the extreme conditions. We begin increasing our time working outdoors and enduring the higher temperatures months in advance in order to allow our bodies to adjust slowly over time.” Firefighter safety is the department’s utmost priority, Young said,
“If we are no longer able to help, then we are not part of the solution,” he said, “Firefighter preparedness is serious, and we take it seriously. We educate staff on the importance of hydration, frequent rest periods, not eating heavy meals, wearing sunscreen, and avoiding drinks that typically are associated with dehydration.”
According to Young, in relation to heat exhaustion, people who are not used to a change in weather patterns often experience it because they are acclimated to a different environment.
“When this happens they are unable to adapt to it,” he said. “Heat exhaustion occurs when a person exercises and works in a hot environment and the body can not cool itself adequately. Dehydration occurs with water loss from excessive sweating, which causes muscle cramps, weakness, and nausea and vomiting.”
Young said that CCPD provides emergency medical service response to the community to those who may be prone to heat exhaustion.
“Our response to a person experiencing a heat related emergency is focused on resolving the issue that the person is facing as quickly as possible,” he said. “Treatments may include loosening or removing clothing to allow trapped heat to escape, IV Fluids to begin replenishment of fluids lost by sweating and more aggressive treatment may be needed if the person’s temperature is too high and needs to be brought down rapidly.”
Local Killeen roofing company, Texas HomePro is just one of many businesses with workers outside in the heat.
“We are taking the necessary precautions for the safety of our workers,” said Josh Beal, production manager of Texas Home Pro. “We are supplying coolers and waters for our workers. We are telling customers that work might take longer than usual.”
Beal said that he has had to adjust schedules for jobs due to the rising temperatures.
“We have told our workers that if it is too hot they can go home.” he said. “We really don’t want our guys working too hard.”
Juan Cardenas, operations manager of Killeen’s FCO Construction Services LLC said that he allows his workers to take additional breaks.
“We take breaks in between jobs,” he said. “They take breaks throughout the day, at almost every other hour. We make sure there is water stations at all of the jobs 100%.”
Due to how hot and dry it is in Bell County, the Commissioners Court unanimously decided to extend the burn ban until 10 a.m. July 22. Bell County Judge David Blackburn had called for extension of the prohibition Friday.
Breaking the ban is a Class C misdemeanor that comes with a $500 fine. The last time Bell County was under a burn ban was in November.
“Weather conditions have just really worsened,” Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt said.
He pointed to the county’s readings on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which measures the moisture depletion of an area. The higher the number, the drier it is.
Overall, Bell County had an average reading of 541 on the index, with a high of 608 and a low of 444.
“There’s a large portion of the county in the 500 to 600 range. We decided 500 would be the minimum (to place a burn ban),” the fire marshal said. “Some are still in the 400 range but I expect that to continue to rise.”
“It will be hot out there for sure,” she said. “The lake levels have definitely went down because of it as Lake Stillhouse Hollow is at 621.33 feet which is .67 feet below normal and Belton Lake is at 593.40 feet and that is .6 below normal level.”
According to the forecast, today calls for a high of 102 and a low of 76 with a 10% chance of rain in the evening. The forecast for the rest of the week,
Wednesday: High 99, Low 75
Thursday High 98, Low 74
Friday: High near 99, Low around 76
FME News Service contributed to this report
