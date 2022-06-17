Starting July 1, Nolanville residents can sign up for a curb-to-curb transportation service through the HOP, the area-wide bus service.
Similar to Killeen’s “silver line” which allows residents to be picked up anywhere in a half-mile radius from the Silver Line Route, Nolanville’s residents will have the option to request a curb pickup if they are unable to do the following:
Board a regular bus, even with the use of a lift.
Get to a bus stop or destination when traveling within the service area.
Travel by bus, including the lack of ability to recognize destinations or utilize directions for reasons other than language.
“Eligibility is determined by an individual’s functional ability to use the fixed route bus system,” the application form reads on the HOP website.
The program was made possible by a federal grant awarded to the “Killeen Urbanized Area.” The grant challenged transit agencies to find ways to provide additional services to residents that may not be served in traditional transport models.
It is the second such transportation program to be established in Nolanville, after ENDEAVRide, which has offered transportation services to seniors, veterans and other “vulnerable residents” since the spring of 2021.
“We are so excited to bring this service into Nolanville,” said Steven Beck, interim general manager of The HOP. “Since I started here in January, I have heard the need for the Nolanville community loud and clear, and I have been exploring how to provide service to Nolanville. When looking deeper into this grant opportunity, we realized that we could use this grant in Nolanville; it was a win-win for everyone.”
The city of Nolanville currently does not contribute to the HOP, according to City Manager Kara Scajeda.
“We do not currently contribute to the HOP. We are counting on an enduring relationship through this program to bolster ridership for routine service for Nolanville,” Escajeda said.
To use this service, residents will need to fill out an application through the HOP’s website, which can be found here: https://bit.ly/3tBKIWW
For more information, please contact Nolanville city hall at 254-698-6335 or email cityhall@nolanvilletx.gov.
