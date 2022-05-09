Memorial services for Aaron Van Bishop, 81, of Belton, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the chapel of Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Inurnment with full military honors will follow at 2 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Bishop died on April 24, 2022. He was born in Houston on April 5, 1941.
He graduated high school in 1959. He married Laura Arretta Davis on Feb. 9, 1959 in Houston. They were parents to four children, Tony, Van, John and Tammy.
Mr. Bishop proudly served his country in The United States Army and The United States Air Force. He served two tours in Vietnam. He was also stationed in Kansas, Italy, Germany and finally Fort Hood, where he retired as a sergeant first class.
He was the recipient of the Bronze Star, Vietnam Service Medal with three Bronze Stars, National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal and numerous other commendations.
He retired as sergeant first class after 21 years of service. Aaron loved going to Laughlin, Nevada, to gamble. He also loved cars, hot rods and guns.
Mr. Bishop was preceded in death by his parents, John and Rilla Bishop. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Laura in 2014, his son, Tony and daughter Tammy. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Lee and Kem.
Survivors include sons, John and Van, his sisters, Sylvia and Sherry, his brother Pat and a brother in-law, Clifford. Mr. Bishop is also survived by eight grandchildren, Andrew, Jacob, Tony, Aaron, Timothy, Haylie, Avery and Alex. He is also survived by nine great grandchildren, Luke, Wyatt, Makenzie, Madison, Blaire, Olivia, Waylon, Pecos and Miles.
Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.