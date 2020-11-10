A funeral service for Ada Lee Lumpkins, 82, of Copperas Cove, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. Burial will follow at the Kempner Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be, Ricky Drew, Michael Gonzales, RJ Marteney, Joshua Lumpkins, Justus Lumpkins and Seth Mathews.
Mrs. Lumpkins died Nov. 8, 2020, in Seminole, Okla.
She was born July 31, 1938, in Teetersville, Ky., to John Marlowe and Lydia May (Johnson) Branson.
Ada was a homemaker until her husband’s retirement from the military and became the secretary at Jewel Elementary in Copperas Cove until her retirement.
Ada married Robert Lumpkins on May 7, 1955, in Sneedville, Tenn. and he preceded her in death on Jan. 19, 2020.
Ada is survived by her daughters, Sabrina Marteney and her husband Randy of Copperas Cove, Deborah Mathews and her husband Timothy of Seminole, Okla., Barbara Seay of Midwest City, Okla. and her son Robert Gregory Lumpkins of Norman, Okla., her sister June Milwee of Chevrolet, Ky. and sister-in-law, Myrna Drew of Copperas Cove; her grandchildren, Randi Gower and husband Rob Gower of Bowlegs, Okla., Belinda Cain and husband Justin Cain of Seminole, Okla., Michael Gonzales and wife Katie Gonzales of Gunter, Melinda Mathews of Seminole, Okla., RJ Marteney of Copperas Cove, Christine McBride and husband Brady McBride of Austin, David Payne of Colorado, Robert Payne and wife Karen Payne of New Zealand, Joshua Lumpkins of Norman, Okla., Amber Seay of Johnson City, Tenn., Justus Lumpkins and wife Zoey of Moore, Okla., Ashley Seay of Albuquerque, N.M.; great-grandchildren, Seth Mathews of Norman, Okla., Amberlynn Mathews of Seminole, Okla., Hana Gower of Bowlegs, Okla., Kylie Marteney of Houston, Brayden Marteney of Houston, Payton Marteney of Houston, Wyatt Gonzales of Gunter, Lexi Cain of Seminole, Okla, Cogan McBride of Austin, Paloma McBride of Austin and Milam McBride of Austin.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.