A memorial service for Adelheide (Heidi) Morgan, 69, of Copperas Cove will be 11 a.m. Friday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Morgan died Jan. 16, 2020, at home and was born Feb. 4, 1950, in Germany.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements. To read the full obituary, visit www.hewettarney.com.
