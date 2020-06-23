The family is hosting a private funeral service for Adeline Hope Briones, 12, today.
Adeline died June 17, 2020, at Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin.
She was born March 15, 2008, to parents Maria Briones and Edwin Briones.
A kind, quiet child, Hope was known to her friends, family and teachers to be artistic, curious and ready for anything.
In her free time, Hope loved to draw original characters and create short stories about their adventures. She loved to spread love and joy in whatever she did.
The last thing that Hope did was give several others the gift of hope and life through the donations of her skin tissue, pancreas, kidneys, lungs and heart.
Survivors include her parents, Maria and Edwin; brother, Aris; sister, Alexa; her grandparents, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and dear friends.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
