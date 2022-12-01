Services for Aileen Coleman will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home with Bishop Dowling officiating. Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Killeen City Cemetery.
Mrs. Coleman died Nov. 22, 2022, at Hill Country Nursing Home in Copperas Cove.
She was born in Safford, Ariz., on July 17, 1927, and grew up in Safford, where she met and married her husband, Charles S. Coleman.
Aileen was a homemaker most of her life. She traveled extensively with her husband, who was in the U.S. Army. She lived in Tacoma, Wash.; Redbank, N.J.; Paris, France; Ft. Huachuca, Ariz.; Wurzburg, Germany; and finally settled to live the rest of her life in Killeen until she had to enter the nursing home in Copperas Cove in 2021. She was always a member of the Church of Latter-Day Saints, and she was a long-standing member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
She was always a caregiver for her family and looked after others she knew would need visiting and kind words.
Mrs. Coleman was preceded in death by her husband, Charles S. Coleman; daughter, Debora Hendrix; and her parents, Sam and Clara Clifford.
She is survived by her son, Charles S. Coleman of Euless; four grandchildren, Charles S. Coleman Jr. of Ft. Worth and wife Angela, Cynthia Drake of Crowley and her husband Darrell Drake, Jason B. Coleman of Salt Lake City, Utah; and Dedra Hendrix of Killeen; and two great-grandchildren, George and Abigail Drake.
A visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.