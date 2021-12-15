ALBERTA C. EDWARDS
(November 22, 1925 – December 9, 2021)
Who is Alberta Edwards? To some she is Mom, to some she is Grandma, to some she is Aunt Berta, to some she is Mrs. Edwards, to her remaining sister she is “Berta”, and to some she was a true friend indeed. But to all who knew her, she was a kind, humble, giving, loving and gentle woman.
She was the second of four children born to Agatha and Alexander Williams on November 22, 1925 on a small island in the Caribbean, known as St. Thomas, in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Alberta, like most children, was fun-loving. She and her sisters; Beryl the eldest, and Crissie and Erie the younger; would often jump rope, play marbles and frolic in the water that ran off from the gutter. She and her sisters would often play with the French children that lived nearby. Some of which would call
them “niggress” and they in turn would call them “cha chas”. Yet they became close with one “cha cha” or French family; so much so that they would sleep-over at one another’s home. At the William’s home, on these occasions, Alberta would put down old clothes on the floor to form beds for her guests; this she
called “lodgin’”.
They all lived between the “Jewish” cemetery and the “Paupers” cemetery. On some days the children would scale the cemetery wall and pick fruit from the mango tree; and on many a night, the children would jump the cemetery wall and play hide-and-seek. On these warm, moonlit nights, with the vivid imagination of youthful minds, they would see long shadows walking down the streets, but no bodies casting the shadows. Their hearts would race with quickened pulse, and their eyes would bulge to pierce the darkness, and they would exclaim, “Jumbee!” That means “ghost”, for the non-Caribbean folk.
Alberta’s father was a street sweeper, who would consume strong drink and speak against the “government” from time to time. Alberta and her sisters would occasionally get into mischief and thus incur “licks” from their father. Oh, but they were slick little children who would hide under the raised foundation of
their house until “papa’s wrath” had subsided.
However, one thing Alberta feared more than her father was the fierceness of the hurricane winds. At which times, they would have to batten down the windows with boards. This was the only home Alberta knew until she would marry. Their home was without a cistern, so Alfred – Alberta’s older brother from a relationship her mother had before meeting Alexander – constructed a gutter along the eaves of their home to guide the rainwater into a huge tank. During times of drought, they would have to buy water and Alberta would carry the water in kerosene pans on top of her head with only a thin cushion in between called a “cata”. This was a foretaste of the hard work she would perform after she left school.
Alberta attended St. Peter and Paul Catholic School and was taught basic and religious curriculum by the nuns. After completing the required eighth grade level, she quit school to help her mother in her toilsome work. Her mother did the laundry for the nuns and priests and was also a domestic. Alberta would help her wash, hang dry, press the clothes in a mangle and fold them. This toilsome labor continued for years. Alberta would also learn other practical skills from her mother, like the culinary art of making callaloo and funji, salt fish and dumplin’s, red pea soup, and johnnycakes.
Alberta grew into a shy, but friendly young lady. Her sisters were a bit more outgoing. Crissie was married before her to the dashing Pedro Carty. Ariel was dating a young man from St. Croix named Ike Williams. Now, Ike had a cousin, also from St. Croix, named Ashmore Edwards. Ironically, this young soldier became smitten with Crissie. However, when he found out that Crissie was already married, as fate would have it, he cast his gaze on Crissie’s older sister whom he would end up marrying. Alberta would often tease Ashmore, recalling that she was his “second choice”. From this union were born six children:
Angela, Ashmore, Barbara, Agnes, Althea and Anthony.
She and her children got accustomed to the Army life; moving and resettling, moving and resettling as her husband’s military duties required. Alberta was a devoted wife to Ashmore for thirty years and she remains a devoted and loving mother to her children. Thus, her children rise up and call her blessed; and her children’s children and their children.
Alberta was preceded in death by her parents, Agatha and Alexander Williams; her husband, Ashmore Edwards; her brother, Alfred Hughes; her sisters, Beryl Daniel and Crissieta Carty; brothers-in-law, Emile Daniel, Pedro Carty; sons-in-law, Michael Jefferson, Armando Chavez, Luigi Sartoretti; granddaughter, Yolanda Walker; and other extended family members.
She is survived by her children, Angela Jefferson, Ashmore (Lynn) Edwards, Jr., Barbara (Jimmy) Tittle, Agnes Edwards Sartoretti, Althea Livesay Chavez, and Anthony (Shannon) Edwards; former daughter-in-law, Lezlie Edwards; grandchildren, Jimmy “J.J.” Tittle, Jr., Daniele Sartoretti, Joseph “Joe Joe” Tittle, Tyler Edwards, Shaunda Walker, Ayanna Edwards and Jabari Edwards; great-grandchildren, Demareyo Tittle, Omarie Tittle, Madeline Tittle, Carter Tittle, Genesis Tittle, Jayden Edwards and Jamila Andreas; her sister Ariel Farrington; among her nephews, Theodore “Teddy” Carty, Michael Farrington, Marc Farrington…; among her nieces, Deverita “Betty” Carty Sturdivant, Lorelei Farrington, Karen Lenhardt, Ingrid Lettsome, Janet Hughes, Daphne Snipes, …; any many other relatives too numerous to list.
Funeral services will be held at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights on Friday, December 17th at … Interment to follow at ….
