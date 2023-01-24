Memorial services with military honors for Alex Will Stavely Jr., 69, of Copperas Cove will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Memorial services with military honors for Alex Will Stavely Jr., 69, of Copperas Cove will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
A celebration of Alex’s life will follow the service at VFW # 8577.
Mr. Stavely died on Jan. 13, 2023. He was born to Alex Will Stavely Sr. and Fern Bishop in Osaka, Japan, on Sept. 24, 1953.
He was a member of Fairview Baptist Church, where he loved singing gospel songs and contributing to their annual yard sales with his enormous sports card collection and other memorabilia.
Alex was a 1971 graduate of Copperas Cove High School. He entered the U.S. Army and achieved the rank of Specialist 4. He had a love and passion for nature and could be found fishing at his favorite Beachcomber Spot at Lake Buchanan, Dana Peak or Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
Alex collected and traded in the “Sports Card World” during his entire lifetime, becoming friends with other collectors across the country. Alex was a member of the APA, where he enjoyed the camaraderie and friendship of his team members of the APA & BCA for more than a decade.
Alex’s love of country music became apparent when he sang Karaoke the first time at the Knights of Columbus in Kempner. He continued singing at the VFW Post’s that he loved, #8577 & #3933.
Along with his parents, Alex was preceded in death by his sister, Debbie Carrigan; and grandson, Jeremy Stavely Jr.
Alex is survived by his sister, Audrey Salinas; daughter, Holly Alana; sons, Christopher and Jeremy Stavely; nephews, Wesley Tusing and Tony Carrigan; nieces, Carrie Carrigan, Kelly Scott, and Alesha Hamil; grandchildren, Dayton and Mariah Stavely; he is also survived by many great-nieces and nephews.
Special Thanks and Gratitude are sincerely expressed to the staff of Heart of Texas Hospice, the Veterans Administration of Temple, Viss Family Funeral Home, Fairview Baptist Church, and the amazing members of VFW Post # 8577.
Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com.
