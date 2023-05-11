Funeral services for retired Master Sgt. Alexander Byrd, 72, of Harker Heights, will be held at noon Monday at Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church in Copperas Cove. Burial with full military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in Lamar, S.C.
Mr. Byrd died May 4, 2023, in Harker Heights.
He was born Feb. 1, 1951, in Darlington, S.C.
A local viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Monday prior to the service at the church. A second viewing will be held Friday, May 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. John United Methodist Church in Lamar, S.C.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements.
