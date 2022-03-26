Alexander Woehrle

Memorial services for Alexander “Alex” Fredrick Woehrle, 43, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church at 315 E. Pecan Street, San Antonio.
Mr. Woehrle died March 18, 2022, in Boston, Mass.
He was born July 5, 1978, in Berlin, Germany, to Richard Ralph Woehrle and Margaret Woehrle.
Alex grew up in Europe as a military dependent. Alex was an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Killeen High School, where he was a member of the band. He received his bachelor’s in Criminology and Criminal Justice at the University of Texas in Austin.
After graduating from U.T., he moved to San Antonio and joined his wife’s family business as the executive designer. His floral creations and sculptures were seen at charity balls, debutante balls and weddings. His creations will remain in our minds as his memory will remain in our hearts.
Alex is preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Dolores D. Cuellar.
He is survived by his wife, Danesa Danielle Woehrle; his twin daughters, Abigail Alexandra Woerhle and Diana Danielle Woehrle; his father, Richard Woehrle and his wife Loretta, of Killeen; his mother, Margaret Mackenzie, of Tacoma, Wash.; brother, Andrew Woerhle, of Tacoma, Wash.; and father-in-law, Daniel “Danny” Cuellar.
For those unable to attend the service, a livestreaming of Alex’s service may be found within his obituary page at porterloring.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Day School, Children’s Bereavement Center of South Texas, or a charity of your choice.
Guests are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.
Porter Loring Mortuary in San Antonio is in charge of arrangements.
