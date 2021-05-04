Funeral services for Alfred J. Canty, 50, of Killeen, will be at 9 a.m. Friday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights. Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Canty died April 28, 2021. He was born Sept. 17, 1970.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Heritage Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
