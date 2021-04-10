Funeral servies for Alfred Carlton, 73, of Temple, will be at noon Saturday at Eighth Street Baptist Church in Temple. Burial with military honors will be 11 a.m. April 20 at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Carlton died March 30, 2021, in Temple.
He was born May 28, 1947, in Houston.
A visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church in Temple.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
