Memorial services for Alfred “Leon” Wilder, 81, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Cedar Valley Baptist Church in Salado.
Mr. Wilder died Dec. 15, 2022.
He was born March 7, 1941, to Odie Alfred Wilder and Clara Mae Jenkins Wilder in Weir, Miss.
Leon loved watching the Mississippi State and Dallas Cowboys football games, spending time with his family, and watching over his beloved dog Fancy.
He met the love of his life, Marky Scrivner, at Memorial Baptist church and was married on Jan. 27, 1963. Together they went on to have 2 daughters and 1 son.
Leon went on to enlist in the Army and the Air Force, during which time he served on President Johnson’s color guard. Along with his resume he was an ordained Baptist preacher, a police officer in Mississippi and Killeen, as well as a manager for many retail companies. His final career before passing was being a cashier at JD’s truck stop in Salado.
Leon was an active member at Cedar Valley Baptist Church and a patriotic man. His hobbies included taking care of his dog Fancy, spending time with his family and worshiping God. Leon will be remembered for his love of football, his big smile, and his extreme love for his family and God. He will forever be in our hearts, in our minds, and in our character.
Mr. Wilder was preceded in death by his parents, Odie and Clara Wilder; and his wife, Marky Wilder.
He is survived by his daughters, Donna Karl (Doug) and Dana Waller (Mike); his son, Jason Wilder (Sherry); his granddaughters, Kayla Davila (Pepe), Marky Brewer (TJ), and Searena Wilder; his grandsons, Dylan Waller (Miranda), Ricky Hall, Cody Hall (Belen), Jadon Wilder, and Shelldon Wilder; his great-grandsons, Hector Miguel Davila and Jose Luis Davila; his great-granddaughters, Ava Lynn Waller and Charlotte Anne Brewer; and his brother, Rodger Wilder (Lucy).
