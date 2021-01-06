Public services are not planned for Alice Carol McGill Allison, at her request. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Allison was born March 9, 1933, in Anacortes, Washington, to Grace Alvina and Gordon Hume McGill.
She graduated as an honor student from Anacortes High School and then moved to Seattle, Washington, to work for the Seattle Credit Bureau for a year.
While in Seattle on a blind date, she met a soldier at Fort Lawton, Washington, Cpl. Donald Lee Allison.
They were married Nov. 10, 1952.
Following his discharge from the Armed Services, they moved to Witchita Falls, where he had a job waiting for him at Sears Roebuck and Company.
Later, they moved to Killeen to help his family in their businesses.
After some years, Don and Alice took ownership of one of those family businesses, the HEG Grocery Store, which was located on Highway 190 (now Veterans Memorial Blvd).
They worked there until his death; then Alice took a position as a secretary for the Killeen Independent School District until her retirement.
While her daughters were growing up, Alice kept her sewing machine busy making clothing for them, herself and her husband.
She also enjoyed many forms of needlework, much of which decorated her home or was given as loving, handmade gifts.
She enjoyed cooking and the cookie jar was seldom empty. She loved to garden but never quite got used to growing things in the Texas heat.
When her daughters were of school age, she volunteered her time as a Girl Scout leader and she taught Bible classes.
Alice Allison was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter Poppy Allison Lee, her sister Mary Joan Abbott, and her brother Gordon Dale McGill.
Survivors include daughters, Penny Lee Barkey (Norman), Pixie Beth Jones (Craig); granddaughters Mandy Oster (John), Heather Peterson (Darren), Sarah Carnaroli (Kyle), and Molly Jones; three great-grandchildren, Ryan Oster, Harley Peterson and Rylee Oster; sister Patricia Iversen (Jim); sister-in-law Bonnie McGill; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Derrel and Carla Heginbotham and many nieces and nephews.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
