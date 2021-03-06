ALICE FAE CARR
Alice Fae Carr, of Killeen, Texas, went home to be with the Lord on February 7, 2021, after a brief illness. She was born on October 14, 1954, the middle child of seven born to Darwin and Lois (Brooks) Carr. A private family burial will be held at a later date at Reynold’s Cemetery in Young County, TX.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents and by two brothers, Jessie Dale “JD” Carr and Richard Weldon Carr. She is survived by brothers Steve Ray Carr of Corpus Christi, Billy Mack Carr of Ingram, and Roger Lynn Carr (Lisa) of West Columbia, SC; by one sister, Nancy Carr Kee of Newcastle; and by 16 nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews, all of whom she cherished.
Born and raised in Alice, Texas, she graduated with honors from Alice High School in 1973. She attended Howard Payne University prior to transferring to Texas Woman’s University where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Therapy in 1979. She began her 20 year career as a PT at Corpus Christi Medical Center. From there she moved to Fort Worth where she worked at Fort Worth Children’s Hospital and Harris Hospital, in addition to taking classes at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. Her next stop was Amarillo, working at High Plains Baptist Hospital, followed by Odessa where she was employed by Odessa Physical Therapy. Wanting to be near her family, she moved back to South Texas to work at Corpus Christi Physical Therapy Services. In 1999, she changed careers to become a math tutor, working in Alice at Coastal Bend College and Alice Christian School. During this time, Alice lovingly took care of her mother when she became terminally ill. In 2012, she moved to Killeen and continued tutoring math at Central Texas College and privately, as well. Wherever she lived, she established lasting friendships and mentoring relationships. She had some interesting life experiences. She volunteered in the ham radio room on the USS Lexington, which is docked in Corpus Christi and operated as a museum. She rode with the Christian Motorcyclists Association, either riding as a passenger or driving her car to provide vehicle support.
Alice was active in church ministries throughout her life, finding a church home and family wherever she lived, most recently at First Baptist Church in Killeen. She never just attended church, she became involved. She participated in the Music Ministry of every church she attended. Starting in Amarillo, she immersed herself in ministry to the deaf, including leading signing choirs and teaching Sunday School. She taught American Sign Language in several churches along the way, including at FBC, Killeen. She participated in mission trips in Texas, Mexico, and Bolivia, helping in medical clinics and Vacation Bible Schools, which included leading the singing while playing her 12 string guitar. She never got over her desire to participate in mission opportunities. When she was unable to go on a mission trip last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, she did foreign mission work from home, discipling a group of women in the Philippines via Zoom. She was doing this up until her final illness.
Alice was very artistic. Especially in the past 2 years, she enjoyed painting with oils and acrylics, creating beautiful ceramic pieces and paintings. She was gifted with the ability to sew, crochet, and knit; family members and friends were beneficiaries of her skills.
One of the great joys of Alice’s life was the companionship she shared with her Shih Tzu, Lizzie, as well as at least 7 previous dogs. Her little dogs were blessed to belong to her, as she provided a safe, secure, loving home for them.
Alice’s life experiences were broader and more varied than most people realized, but it all added up to a life well-lived, serving others, ministering in and through the church, and glorifying Christ wherever she went. There is no greater epitaph than this.
