Alice Hodson

Funeral services for Alice Avera Hodson, 90, will be 4 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Interment will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Mrs. Hodson died Dec. 26, 2020.
She was born on Oct. 28, 1930, in Columbia, Missouri, to Wray and Garland (Jeffcoat) Avera.
She married Capt. Fremont Byron Hodson Jr. on March 15, 1952, in Atlanta, Georgia.
Alice was a loving supporter of her husband and was devoted to him and his Army career, which spanned over 30 years.
She worked by his side as an advocate for military wives as he rose to the rank of brigadier general.
Together, they raised three sons — Fremont Byron Hodson III, Evan Scott Hodson and Ross Arthur Hodson.
Alice was confirmed into the Episcopal faith on May 13, 1984, at the church of St. David of Wales in Denton.
She enjoyed opera, arts and theater.
Her passion was helping people in need including neighbors, friends and especially junior officers’ wives.
For many years, she taught the “Basic Black Dress” course mentoring the spouses in protocol, etiquette and attire.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son, Ross; and two sisters — Garland Allelia Jones and Fay Estelle Worrall.
Survivors include two sons, seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a host of nephews and nieces.
A visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Honorary pallbearers are her grandsons — Fremont Byron Hodson IV, Jason Allan Hodson, Derek Avera Hodson, James Robert Hodson, Bernard James Hodson, Jonathan Scott Hodson and grandson-in-law Ernest Herbert Larson III.
Memorials and contributions may be made to the Leukemia Society of America.
