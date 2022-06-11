Services for Alice Irene Kolin will be 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church Harker Heights. Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Ms. Kolin died June 1, 2022, in Harker Heights.
She was born June 25, 1938, in Lemberg, Poland.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen with a rosary at 7 p.m.
