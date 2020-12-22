Funeral services for Alice Faye Lockett, 75, of Killeen, will be 11 a.m. Monday at Simmonsville Missionary Baptist Church in Killeen. Burial will follow at Temple Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Mrs. Lockett died Dec. 20, 2020. She was born May 15, 1945, in Temple.
A visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Crotty Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.