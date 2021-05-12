Graveside services for Alice Patterson will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial with military honors will follow at 3 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Patterson died May 1, 2021. She was born Aug. 16, 1924, in Delta, Colorado.
Alice proudly served four years in the Women’s Army Corps during WWII and continued the military life with her husband, Sgt. Maj. Virgil Patterson.
She retired from civil service and resided in Killeen for over 60 years. She was a life-long member of East Side Baptist Church and enjoyed serving others.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband, her mother and two sisters.
Alice is survived by Patricia (Berry) Langford; Patrick (Amy) Patterson; Brenda (Jesse) Del Valle; as well as six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff at Stoney Brook of Belton and Compassus Hospice staff for providing such wonderful and loving care.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.