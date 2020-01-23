A funeral Mass for Alicia Martinez, 84, will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Saint Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights.
Mrs. Martinez died Jan. 22, 2020, and was born Aug. 9, 1935.
A visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Harker-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements. Recitation of the rosary will be at 7 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.