A funeral for Allan Wayne Maultsby will be held at Killeen City Cemetery for friends and family.
Mr. Maultsby died April 15, 2023, in Harker Heights.
Updated: April 18, 2023 @ 11:36 pm
He was born Aug. 27, 1952, in Killeen, to C.B. and Melba Maultsby.
Allan was a beloved son, brother and friend to many. He was well-known for his big heart and kind soul that would forever leave an impression in the hearts of those who were lucky enough to know him.
Allan graduated from Killeen High School in 1971 and attended North Texas University and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, graduating with a Bachelors in Music.
Allan’s memory will live forever within the hearts and minds of his family — never forgotten but always remembered with a smile as they think back on all the great moments they shared with him throughout their lives. The family is waiting to meet him again.
The family have requested no flowers if possible but donations can be made in Allan’s name to the charity of your choice or simply reaching out to someone who needs help during this difficult time.
Mr. Maultsby was preceded in death by his parents, C.B and Melba Maultsby.
He is survived by his brothers Clifford Maultsby (Sherry), Carl Maultsby (Shirley) and David Maultsby; and sister Karen Schuele (Eric).
