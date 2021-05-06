Funeral services for Allesandra “Ally” Richter will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Saint Joseph Catholic Church.
The rosary will be at 7 p.m. at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home. Ms. Richter died on April 30, 2021.
She is survived by her parents: father, Adam Richter; mother, Cristina Gandara; brother, Phillip Black; grandparents: grandfather, Rodrigo Soto. A host of aunts and uncles, Ryan and Juli Richter, Charity and Paul Nelson, Christen and Clint Eschberger; Angela Cockrum and Alan Cockrum, Ramiro and Sarah Soto; Mary Jane Soto; a host of cousins, Harley and Jonathan Elliott, with children Kaiden and Sterling; Jonathan MacLerran; Braeden Richter; Madison Richter; Dashiell Richter; Torin Eschberger; Ashlyn Eschberger; Greyson Cockrum-Harper; and a host of friends, that will miss her dearly.
While Ally will be missed by all of those whom she came in contact with, the impact that she made on their lives will be with them forever.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
