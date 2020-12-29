Services for Alma Minshew, 88, of Gatesville, are pending with Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville.
A memorial graveside service will be at a later date.
Mrs. Minshew died quietly at her home, with her family near, on Dec. 26, 2020. Alma was born on Oct. 5, 1932, in The Grove to the late Elbert F. and Lera Estella Ray Stuteville. She attended school in Flat and Gatesville, graduating from Gatesville High School.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Royal Gene “Rocky” Minshew Sr.; son, Royal Gene “Gene” Minshew Jr.; sisters, Bonnie Sue Sexton and her husband, Billy Carl Sexton, and Ima Gene Altum and her husband, Gail Altum.
Alma is survived by her daughter, Bridget Wiesler; sons, Mark Minshew and his wife, Mary, and Stephen Minshew and his wife, Renee’; 11 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; sisters, Winona Gossett and her husband, Jimmy, and Betty Sharon Derrick.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to Alzheimer’s Association: Alzheimer’s Texas, 3520 Executive Center Drive, Suite 140, Austin, TX 78731.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.