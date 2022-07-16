Alma Swift

Funeral services for Alma Pauline Swift, 89, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Viss Family Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Harrigan officiating. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Ms. Swift died on July 12, 2022.
She was born on May 25, 1933, in Newtown, Missouri, to the late Austin E. Foster and Della Davis Foster. She grew up and attended school in Newtown. After high school Alma married Ronald Swift on June 21, 1955. They moved to Texas in the Copperas Cove area in 1966. She was a military wife, homemaker, avid gardener, and loved crafting and working on genealogy and believed in serving her community in the Citizen Fire and Public Safety Volunteer Unit and member of Citizens Emergency Response Team alongside her husband for many years.
She and Ronald were longtime members of Fairview Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and was a Servant Leader. She loved her Lord and Savior.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings.
Alma is survived by her husband of 67 years, Ronald Swift; daughter, Cheryl Edgar and husband, Ricky of Abilene; son, James Swift and wife, Lisa of Peoria, AZ; daughter, Rhonda Hardman and husband, Buck of Cumberland, MD; son, Russell Swift and wife, Terri of Copperas Cove; and daughter, Pamela Arias and husband, Louis of Wylie. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, the Alzheimer’s Association or Fairview Baptist Church in memory of Alma P. Swift.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.