Alondra Nahir Santiago
Alondra Nahir Santiago, 19, of Killeen, TX, was tragically taken from us on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple.
Funeral Services will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Monday, September 20 at 10:30 am.
Alondra was born on April 7, 2002, in Ponce, Puerto Rico to Ivette Rodriguez and Fidel Santiago. She graduated from Killeen High School in 2020. She was a beloved daycare worker and was amazing with the kids in her class. Alondra loved her family and had a special bond with her niece, Anisa. She loved her dogs Whiskey and Chanel and even her pet gecko, Gizmo.
Alondra is preceded in death by her aunt 20 years ago, Evelyn Vazquez, her maternal grandfather, Luis Vazquez and most recently her maternal grandmother, Lucy Torres.
She is survived by her parents, Jose and Ivette Rodriguez of Killeen; Grandparents Norma and Felix Rodriguez of Cayey, Puerto Rico; Sisters Nahir Ivette Rivera and husband Jorge Colon from Ponce, Puerto Rico, Lesley Rodriguez and husband Anthony Vega of Killeen, Iris Rodriguez-Mankel and husband Aaron Mankel of Lubbock, Sara Lewis of Killeen, Jera-Lis Roulhac of Killeen; Her Mimi, Joyce Roulhac; Nieces Anisa Cruz-Rodriguez, Paulette Nahir, Xiomara Mankel; Nephews Josani Cruz-Rodriguez, Lashawn Lewis, and Jorge A. Her biological father Fidel Santiago of Puerto Rico and his children Dania, Emanuelle and Tamar Santiago from Puerto Rico; Aunts Enid Vazquez, Lourdes Vazquez, Migdalia Rodriguez; Uncles Jimmy Vazquez, Joe Vazquez, Victor Santiago, Miguel Rodriguez, Jorge Rodriguez; several cousins; and her loving boyfriend Micah Robinson and his family. As well as many friends all over.
Alondra will be missed by her family tremendously and they promise to continue to honor her name.
