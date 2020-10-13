Amanda Balcer

Funeral services for Amanda Leigh Balcer, 19, will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Interment will follow at 3 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Ms. Balcer died Sept. 30, 2020.
She was born Nov. 4, 2000, at Fort Knox, Kentucky, to Stanley and Twyla Balcer.
As a military child, Amanda truly embraced the “bloom where you are planted” concept and blossomed into a beautiful and caring young woman.
She graduated in 2018 from Harker Heights High School and attended Central Texas College to pursue a degree in nursing. She worked as a certified nursing assistant at Windsor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Austin, putting the needs of others in front of her own.
All who knew Amanda, knew she was kind, caring and loving with a passion for art and music. She enjoyed making people smile and truly believed empathy for others could help heal. Amanda’s sparkling blue eyes, bright smile and contagious laugh opened a window to her soul for anybody who had the pleasure to know her.
Amanda will be forever remembered and loved by her parents, Stanley and Twyla Balcer, her sister Katherine Balcer, her grandmother Betty Balcer, her grandfather JD Wellington, her uncle Kevin and Aunt Belky Wellington, her uncle Erik and aunt Bridget Lindstrom, all her cousins and her friends she loved so much.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home which is in charge of arrangements.
If you are unable to attend the service, please consider posting and sharing fond memories and expressions of sympathy on www.dignitymemorial.com for the Balcer Family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.