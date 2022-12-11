A celebration of life for Amanda Perry, 26, will be at 10 a.m. Friday Heritage Funeral Home in Lampasas.
Ms. Perry died on Nov. 16, 2022 at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A celebration of life for Amanda Perry, 26, will be at 10 a.m. Friday Heritage Funeral Home in Lampasas.
Ms. Perry died on Nov. 16, 2022 at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights.
She was born December 21, 1995 at Darnall Army Community Hospital in Fort Hood to Stephanie Lynn Harvey and Mark David Perry.
She loved working on and riding bikes, fixing cars, TikTok videos, listening to music and singing, and hanging out with her friends and family. Amanda was a very happy, loving person that had a very big heart, touched a lot of hearts, and always put others before herself.
She was very generous and always wanted to help. She would do just about anything for anybody and never expected anything in return. She never seen the outside appearance of anybody, only their inner beauty. You didn’t have to be popular for her to be your friend. We actually came up with a name for the group of people that she hung out with most, The Not Cool Kids Club.
When she loved, she loved everybody, and loved hard. And doing anything, it was always all or nothing. The room always lit up when she walked in. She brought the sunshine on a cloudy day and the rainbow after the rain. She never cared what people thought and would even make fun of herself if it would make people laugh. She learned always be honest even if the truth hurt and doing the right thing isn’t always the easiest.
She didn’t change herself for anybody. She wasn’t afraid to be herself and never watered herself down or sugar coated anything. She was always 100% real. There wasn’t many people that she didn’t like or didn’t get along with. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
Amanda is preceded in death by her father, Mark Parry; grandfather, Everett Perry; step-grandfather, Samuel Hayes; grandmothers, Faith Hayes and Linda Harvey; and great-grandmother, Hazel Harvey.
Survivors include her son, Dusty Perry; mother, Stephanie Harvey and partner Dennis Ratts; sister, Renee Perry; nephew, Ashley Hughes Jr; bonus dad, Victor Fowler; grandfather, Stanley Harvey and wife Lisa; uncles, Kendall Perry and Stephen Perry; aunt, Michelle Harvey; cousin, Wayne O’Brien; two dogs, Harley and Jagger; numerous second and third cousins, great aunts and uncles, and her bestest bestie, Samantha Labato.
Heritage Funeral Home of Lampasas is in charge of arrangements.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.