Amber Hiser, 29, died Nov. 10, 2021, her family announces with profound sadness.
Amber was loved by many and she had the biggest and warmest heart.
She is survived by her two children, Aubriee and Jaxon; parents, Michael and Rae Lynne Hiser; brothers, Bobby, Josh, Michael Jr. ; and sister, Tabitha; nieces, Sierra, Skyler and Audrey; nephew, Dustin; grandparents, Barbara and Art Parkison; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death and reunited in heaven with grandparents Robert “Pop” and Shirley “Nan” Hiser; and niece Tenacious.
Amber will be forever missed.
Affordable Cremation and Burial off Austin is in charge of arrangements.
