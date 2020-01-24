Funeral services for Amber Rogers, 27, a loving mother of two, will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen.
Mrs. Rogers died Nov. 25, 2019.
She was born Dec. 16, 1992, to Kathy and Steve Rogers, in Temple.
Amber was a beautiful girl who was loved by everyone she met.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Gito; her cousin, Cody; and her grandmother, Jane.
Survivors include her father, Steve; her mother, Kathy; her brother, Tiego; grandmother, Tita; her two children, Jayden and Serenity; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
