Services for Amelia Hernandez Charles, 67, of Killeen, will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen.
Ms. Charles died Jan. 21, 2021, in Killeen. She was born Feb. 10, 1953, in San Luis Potosi, Mexico.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Survivors include her loving husband of 46 years, Jose G. Charles, Sr. of Brownsville; her son, Jose G. Charles, Jr. of Fort Hood; daughter, Melissa Carter of Fort Hood; her adopted daughter, Jeannie Koch of Gonzales; her three sisters, Guille, Lupe, and Mari; her brothers, Benjamin, Mariano, Emilio, Lucio, and Alfonso; nine granddaughters, one grandson and one great-granddaughter; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com. Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements.
