Funeral services for Amir Tajai-Kineh N’Gaojia, 21, of Killeen, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen. A burial will follow the service at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. N’Gaojia died Jan. 1, 2022, in Killeen.
He was born March 22, 2000, in Lakewood, New Jersey.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
