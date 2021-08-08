Anderson “Bubble” Jones
Anderson “Bubble” Jones of Nolanville, Texas departed this life into eternal rest on July 22, 2021.
Bubble was born February 29, 1956, in Brookhaven Mississippi to the late Doyle Lee Jones and Betty Keys Jones-Williams.
Bubble was a certified forklift operator for over 30 years and served his country in the United States National Guard, receiving an honorable discharge and was due full military honors upon his death. He was an avid die-hard Washington Redskins fan and he enjoyed teasing and joking with anyone who did not support the Redskins, especially if they supported the Dallas Cowboys.
He leaves to mourn: his wife, Erika Jones, and to this union no children were birthed; stepchildren, Michelle (Robert), Tammy, and Tommy; brothers, Abdul Shaheed, and Rodney Hunter; sisters, Shirley Gunther, Deborah (Wilson), and Rhonda (David) Clark; uncle, James Keys; aunt, Essie Keys; grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; all of whom he loved dearly.
Bubble was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Celester Jones; nephews, Foster Dawson, and Eugene B. Jones; paternal grandparents, Isaiah, and Mammie Kimmons Jones; maternal grandparents, Eugene, and Harriet Porter Keys.
A memorial service and balloon release will be held in Bubble’s honor on Saturday August 14, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Lions Club Park Pavilion, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, Texas 76542.
Minister Essie Keys will be officiating the service.
