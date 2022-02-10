Services for retired Sgt. 1st Class Anderson Lee Harris, 69, will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Faith Point Church, 1826 Stagecoach Road, Killeen. Burial will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 1 p.m.
Mr. Harris died Feb. 1, 2022, at his home.
He was born Feb. 6, 1952, in Shreveport, La., to Schumpert Johnson and Willie Mae Harris.
Anderson was raised by his grandparents. Many of his exciting adventures started in the countryside outside of Shreveport. Anderson graduated from Eden Garden High School and attended Southern University, Baton Rouge, La., for one year before joining the United States Army in 1975.
After 20 years in the Army, he retired as a telecommunications systems supervisor. The Army sent Anderson to Korea, Germany a few times and he was assigned to multiple duty stations in the United States.
Anderson continued to work after retirement for the Armed Services Postal Service in Bad Kreuznach, Germany. Anderson enjoyed serving his country, traveling, and meeting new people. He met his wife Diane in Germany and they had a daughter. They were an unbreakable team that became stronger by the grace of God.
Anderson is preceded in death by his grandparents, Fay and Corrine Bigham, of Shreveport La.,; parents, Schumpert Johnson, of Shreveport La., and Willie Mae Harris Brooks, of Houston; and sisters Hazel Brooks Hughes and Jacqueline Brooks Beasley, both of Houston.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Maria Harris, of Killeen; his daughter Malaika Harris Jenkins and son-in-law Tramaine Jenkins, of Killeen; brother Donald Ray Brooks, of Houston; sister Rita Brooks Brewer, of Shreveport, La.; brother Matthew Brooks, of Houston; brother Chester Brooks, of Houston; sister Angela Brooks, of Houston; sister Curtis Faye Brooks, of New York; brother Kennedy Brooks, of Memphis, Tenn.; and sister Tommie Jean Brooks, of Houston; five aunts; a host of nieces and nephews; other family and friends, and his favorite cat Sally.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, American Cancer Society or your local animal shelter.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.