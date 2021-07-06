No services are planned for Andre Paul Kaser of Temple.
Mr. Kaser died May 14, 2021, after a battle with cancer.
Mr. Kaser served in the U.S. Army and later worked as a mechanic. He was a loving husband and father and will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Susan.
Survivors include his two children, Rachel and Nicholas.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.