Andree Lee

Inurnment for Andree (“Andi”) Alice Lee, 86, of Killeen, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Lee died May 11, 2020.
She was born to the late Andre and Germaine Berard of Belleville, France.
Andi grew up in France during World War II and endured many hardships during her early years.
As a teen, she enjoyed competitive swimming and diving. At the age of 20, she married the love of her life, David E. Lee, while he was stationed in France with the U.S. Army.
Together, they raised five children, all of whom miss her very much.
Andi enjoyed painting, traveling, reading and crossword puzzles. She loved spending time with her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.
Survivors include four sons, David and wife, Olga, of Alabama, Gerald and wife, Kathleen, of Arizona, Michel and wife, Diane, of Texas, Wayne and wife, Janna, of Colorado; one daughter, Natalie of Texas; 10 grandkids and nine great-grandkids.
