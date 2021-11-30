Memorial services for Andrew Rodriguez Jr., 43, of Temple, will be 6 p.m. Friday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Rodriguez died Nov. 25, 2021, at a local hospital.
He was born Jan. 23, 1978.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday with a testimony hour beginning at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
