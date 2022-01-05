Aneshia Etheridge

Services for Aneshia LaCara Etheridge, 36, of Killeen, will be held at noon Friday at Bibleway COGIC Church in Kileen. Burial at Killeen City Cemetery will follow after the service.
Ms. Etheridge died on Dec. 23, 2021, in Lampasas. She was born Dec. 25, 1984, at Fort Hood.
A viewing will be held two hours prior to the service from 10 a.m. to noon at the church.
